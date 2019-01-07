The StrutsFormed 2010
The Struts
2010
The Struts Biography
The Struts are an English rock band from Derby, Derbyshire, England. The band consists of vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies. Formed in 2009, the original lineup was composed of Spiller, Slack, bassist Jamie Binns and drummer Rafe Thomas.
The band's influences include Queen, The Darkness, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Killers, The Smiths, Oasis, The Libertines, The Strokes, and My Chemical Romance. The Struts have been described as "unabashedly over the top retro-fetishist classic rock" and "glamorous and dangerous".
The Struts Tracks
Primadonna Like Me
The Struts
Primadonna Like Me
Primadonna Like Me
Body Talks
The Struts
Body Talks
Body Talks
One Night Only
The Struts
One Night Only
One Night Only
Black Swan
The Struts
Black Swan
Black Swan
Kiss This
The Struts
Kiss This
Kiss This
I Just Know
The Struts
I Just Know
I Just Know
Could Have Been Me
The Struts
Could Have Been Me
Could Have Been Me
Put Your Money On Me
The Struts
Put Your Money On Me
She Makes Me Feel
The Struts
She Makes Me Feel
She Makes Me Feel
Could Have Been Me (Live In Session)
The Struts
Could Have Been Me (Live In Session)
Could Have Been Me (Live In Session)
Matter Of Time (Live In Session)
The Struts
Matter Of Time (Live In Session)
Matter Of Time (Live In Session)
Kiss This (Live In Session)
The Struts
Kiss This (Live In Session)
Kiss This (Live In Session)
Put Your Money On Me (Live In Session)
The Struts
Put Your Money On Me (Live In Session)
Put Your Money On Me (Live In Session)
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
The Struts
Stylus, Leeds, UK
17
Feb
2019
The Struts
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
18
Feb
2019
The Struts
Northumbria University Student Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
18
Feb
2019
The Struts
Northumbria University Student Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
19
Feb
2019
The Struts
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
