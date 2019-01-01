אביתר בנאיBorn 8 February 1973
אביתר בנאי
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0bdaa19-6f9f-42f3-b392-7782b24725b5
אביתר בנאי Biography (Wikipedia)
Eviatar Banai (also spelled Evyatar or (incorrectly) Evitar; Hebrew: אביתר בנאי; born February 8, 1973) is an Israeli musician, singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
אביתר בנאי Tracks
Sort by
אביתר בנאי Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist