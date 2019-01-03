Zoltán KodályBorn 16 December 1882. Died 6 March 1967
Zoltán Kodály
1882-12-16
Zoltán Kodály Biography (Wikipedia)
Zoltán Kodály (Hungarian: Kodály Zoltán,; 16 December 1882 – 6 March 1967) was a Hungarian composer, ethnomusicologist, pedagogue, linguist, and philosopher. He is well known internationally as the creator of the Kodály Method.
Zoltan Kodaly
Zoltán Kodály Tracks
Adagio for viola and piano in C major (1905)
Adagio for viola and piano in C major (1905)
Adagio for viola and piano in C major (1905)
Dances of Galanta
Dances of Galanta
Dances of Galanta
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Dances of Galanta (Galantai tancok) arr. for piano (orig. for orchestra)
Dances of Galanta (Galantai tancok) arr. for piano (orig. for orchestra)
Dances of Galanta (Galantai tancok) arr. for piano (orig. for orchestra)
Intermezzo for string trio
Intermezzo for string trio
Intermezzo for string trio
Entrance of the Emperor and his Court (Hary Janos Suite)
Entrance of the Emperor and his Court (Hary Janos Suite)
Entrance of the Emperor and his Court (Hary Janos Suite)
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Dances of Marosszek
Dances of Marosszek
Dances of Marosszek
Dances of Galanta (opening)
Dances of Galanta (opening)
Dances of Galanta (opening)
Sonatina for cello & piano
Sonatina for cello & piano
Sonatina for cello & piano
Viennese Clock and Entrance of the Emperor and His Courtiers (from "Hary Janos")
Viennese Clock and Entrance of the Emperor and His Courtiers (from "Hary Janos")
Viennese Clock and Entrance of the Emperor and His Courtiers (from "Hary Janos")
4 Italian madrigals for female chorus
4 Italian madrigals for female chorus
4 Italian madrigals for female chorus
The Battle and Defeat of Napoleon (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
The Battle and Defeat of Napoleon (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
The Battle and Defeat of Napoleon (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Esti Dal
Esti Dal
Esti Dal
Hary Janos Suite (Op.35a)
Hary Janos Suite (Op.35a)
Hary Janos Suite (Op.35a)
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Adagio in C major for cello and piano
Dances of Galanta
Dances of Galanta
Dances of Galanta
Kallai kettos (Double dance of Kallo)
Kallai kettos (Double dance of Kallo)
Kallai kettos (Double dance of Kallo)
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Psalm 150
Psalm 150
Psalm 150
Vater unser in Himmelreich, BWV 762
Vater unser in Himmelreich, BWV 762
Vater unser in Himmelreich, BWV 762
Intermezzo (Hary Janos)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos)
Matrai Kepek (Matra Pictures) for choir
Matrai Kepek (Matra Pictures) for choir
Matrai Kepek (Matra Pictures) for choir
Epigram No 2 (Nine Epigrams)
Epigram No 2 (Nine Epigrams)
Epigram No 2 (Nine Epigrams)
Summer evening (Nyari este)
Summer evening (Nyari este)
Summer evening (Nyari este)
Oregek [The Aged]
Oregek [The Aged]
Oregek [The Aged]
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Missa brevis (... tempore belli)
Adagio
Adagio
Adagio
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a (The Viennese Clock)
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a (The Viennese Clock)
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a (The Viennese Clock)
Romance lyrique
Romance lyrique
Romance lyrique
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Summer evening [Nyari este]
Summer evening [Nyari este]
Summer evening [Nyari este]
Intermezzo for string trio
Intermezzo for string trio
Intermezzo for string trio
Proms 1948: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1948-08-28T23:25:39
28
Aug
1948
Proms 1948: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed3j3d
Queen's Hall
1937-09-11T23:25:39
11
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg2v4f
Queen's Hall
1928-08-30T23:25:39
30
Aug
1928
Proms 1928: Prom 17
Queen's Hall
