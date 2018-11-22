Al Piantadosi (born John Alberto Joseph Piantadosi) August 18, 1882 New York City – April 8, 1955 Encino, California) was an American composer of popular music during the heyday of Tin Pan Alley. He started out as a saloon and vaudeville pianist and rapidly flourished as a songwriter. For about ten years — from 1918 to 1928, he was an independent music publisher.