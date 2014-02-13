Gordon Fergus-ThompsonBorn 9 March 1952
Gordon Fergus-Thompson
1952-03-09
Gordon Fergus-Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Fergus-Thompson FRCM (born 9 March 1952) is an English concert pianist.
Une barque sur l'océan (Miroirs) (feat. Gordon Fergus-Thompson)
Maurice Ravel
Une barque sur l'océan (Miroirs) (feat. Gordon Fergus-Thompson)
Une barque sur l'océan (Miroirs) (feat. Gordon Fergus-Thompson)
