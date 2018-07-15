Olle Adolphson (2 May 1934 in Stockholm – 10 March 2004 in Stockholm) was a Swedish writer, singer and songwriter. He released a range of books (Aubade, Foliá), LPs (En stol på Tegnér, etc.) and CDs (Älskar inte jag dig då, Mässa på svenska språket, etc.).

He was son of the actor Edvin Adolphson and brother of actress Kristina Adolphson.

Adolphson's theme was, according to himself, "to see the great in small things and the small in big things". Some of his most loved songs follow that description, for example Gustaf Lindströms visa ("The Ballad of Gustaf Lindström", about the human victims of urban renewal), Trubbel ("Trouble", about male disappointments and defeats), Nu har jag fått den jag vill ha ("Now I've got the one I want", about the futility of getting one's wishes), and Sigge Skoog (about the unreliability of memories: Sigge, can one remember how one has felt, although only pictures remain? Or have I lied to us both, as I lied you full of tales when we were young?.)