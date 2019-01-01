Attila is an American metalcore band from Atlanta, Georgia, formed in 2005. They have released six full length albums.

Though their original formation was in 2005, the band did not start touring full-time until around 2010. Their most successful album, About That Life, was produced by Joey Sturgis, released on June 25, 2013, and debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at number 22. Attila has toured across the United States with bands such as Hed PE, Arsonists Get All the Girls, See You Next Tuesday, Insane Clown Posse, Emmure, Chelsea Grin, The Agonist, Oceano, Falling in Reverse, and Metro Station.