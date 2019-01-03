Academy of St Martin in the FieldsFormed 1959
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF) is an English chamber orchestra, based in London.
John Churchill, then Master of Music at the London church of St Martin-in-the-Fields, and Neville Marriner (later Sir Neville) founded the orchestra as "The Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields", a small, conductorless string group. The ASMF gave its first concert on 13 November 1959, in the church after which it was named. In 1988, the orchestra dropped the hyphens from its full name.
The initial performances as a string orchestra at St Martin-in-the-Fields played a key role in the revival of baroque performances in England. The orchestra has since expanded to include winds. It remains flexible in size, changing its make-up to suit its repertoire, which ranges from the Baroque to contemporary works.
Neville Marriner continued to perform obbligatos and concertino solos with the orchestra until 1969, and led the orchestra on recordings until the autumn of 1970, when he switched to conducting from the podium from directing the orchestra from the leader's desk. Marriner held the title of Life President until his death in 2016. On recordings, besides Marriner, Iona Brown and Kenneth Sillito have led the orchestra, among others.
Adagio for Strings
The Four Seasons - Summer
Divertimento on Sellinger's Round (2nd mvt)
Lyric Pieces: Op. 68, No. 4: Evening in the Mountains; No. 5: At the cradle
Facade: Valse
The Four Seasons 'Spring' In E Major
Ombra Mai Fù
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
Sinfonia (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Keyboard Concerto No 4 in A major, BWV 1055
Holberg Suite Op.40: 4th movement; Air
Keyboard Concerto No 3 in D major, BWV 1054 (1st mvt)
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
Harp Concerto in C major (3rd mvt)
Adagio In G Minor
Violin Concerto in D: IV. Capriccio
Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 77: I. Allegro non troppo
Rapsodie for Saxophone and Orchestra
Ah! qual colpo inaspettato! (The Barber of Seville)
Largo Al Factotum (The Barber of Seville)
William Tell: Overture
Concerto For 2 Violins, Strings, And Continuo In D minor, BWV 1043
Serenade for Wind
Concert piece no. 2 in D minor Op.114
Messa di Gloria (Kyrie Eleison)
Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Requiem: Agnus Dei
Sospiri
Bourree
Harp Concerto in B flat Op. 4 no. 6
Tornami a vagheggiar (Alcina)
Langsam (2nd movement) from Violin Concerto in D minor
String Quintet in E major, Op.11 No.5 (Minuet)
March of the Princesses (Cendrillon Suite)
Four Seasons - Summer
Rondo (Concert rondo) in E flat major, K.371
Vergnugte Ruh', beliebte Seelenlust (Cantata no.170, BWV.170)
Konzertstück No 1, Op 113
Keyboard Concerto No 1 in D minor, BWV 1052
Clarinet Quintet, Op. 23 (3rd mvt)
Médée (Overture)
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447 (2nd mvt)
Concerto for Double String Orchestra ii. Adagio Cantabile
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 40: Joshua Bell & the Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Proms 2016: PCM 4
Proms 2014: Prom 32: Beethoven, Bruch & Walton
Proms 2003: Prom 32
Proms 1994: Prom 37
