Douglas R. Major (born 1953 in Berwick, Pennsylvania) is a prominent American composer of sacred music and concert organist. He is the former choral director and organist at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., where he frequently performed on nationally televised services and state occasions.
Christ our Passover
Richard Dirksen, Washington National Cathedral Choir & Douglas Major
Christ our Passover
Christ our Passover
Composer
Choir
Come ye faithful
Philip E Baker, Washington National Cathedral Choir & Douglas Major
Come ye faithful
Come ye faithful
Composer
Choir
Christ the Lord is risen today
Ned Rorem
Christ the Lord is risen today
Christ the Lord is risen today
Choir
Nunc dimittis in E minor
Leo Sowerby
Nunc dimittis in E minor
Nunc dimittis in E minor
Choir
Magnificat in E minor
Leo Sowerby
Magnificat in E minor
Magnificat in E minor
Choir
Psalm 115
Tonus Peregrinus
Psalm 115
Psalm 115
Choir
Easter Sentences
David Koehring, Washington National Cathedral Choir & Douglas Major
Easter Sentences
Easter Sentences
Composer
Choir
Mechanical Clock Piece
Douglas Major
Mechanical Clock Piece
Mechanical Clock Piece
Last played on
