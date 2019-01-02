John WaiteBorn 4 July 1952
John Charles Waite (born 4 July 1952) is an English musician. He was lead vocalist for The Babys and Bad English. As a solo artist, 1984's "Missing You" was a No. 1 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 and a top ten hit on the UK Singles Chart.
