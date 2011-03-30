Jackdaw were a Celtic rock band from Buffalo, NY from 2000 to 2009. One of the group's members, George Tutuska, was a former drummer for the Goo Goo Dolls.

The band formed in 2000, when Tim Byrne, returning from Europe and Tutuska looking to do something different approached singer/songwriter and Celtic performer Geno McManus about joining him up on his annual "Irish Week" of gigs. After a night of "hanging and drinking" with Tim and George the idea of the band was formed and they started the idea to create a "Brick Throwing" Celtic Rock band, that was "Factory Born" and based on their Irish heritage and industrial South Buffalo area roots. McManus then recruited Tommy Jordan to play bass (Jordan also came up with the band's name based on a passage from the Frank McCourt memoir Angela's Ashes), and thus the core band was formed. The songs "Maggie" and "Raise a Glass" were penned during these first rehearsals.

As the core members rehearsed, wrote and performed more, they decided they needed to search for additional players, in order to balance the "raw style" with the traditional "celtic sound." It was then that principal songwriter Byrne found and recruited multi-instrumentalist David Moore, while Tommy Jordan recruited long-time friend Joe Davies to play violin. In late 2000, McManus left the band.