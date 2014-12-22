The UglysuitFormed 2007. Disbanded 2010
The Uglysuit were an indie rock band from Oklahoma City. The lineup was made up of Israel Hindman (Lead Vocals, Guitar), Kyle Mayfield (Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Drums), Crosby Bray (Vocals, Drums, Guitar), Jonathan Martin (Vocals, Piano, Organ, Guitar), Colin Bray (Vocals, Guitar), and Dustin Maynord (Bass, Guitar).
