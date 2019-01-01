Těžkej Pokondr is a Czech comedy band with members Miloš Pokorný and Roman Ondráček. Pokondr is a portmanteau of their surnames and it was proposed to them by Ondřej Hejma. The duo is known for their humorous cover versions of popular pop music hits. The lyrics are usually written in Common Czech or in Central Bohemian dialect and are littered with puns to increase the humorous effect. The majority of their lyrics is written by Lou Fanánek Hagen, a well-known Czech musician and frontman of the band Tři sestry.

In 2011 they had their own talk show, Pokondr live, on Česká televize.

In 2010, the duo began hosting a radio show called Den začíná v osm on the private channel Frekvence 1. After seven years, on October 31, 2017, they cancelled the show due to a disagreement with their supervisor Miroslav Škoda, who did not allow them to invite the investigative journalist Jaroslav Kmenta onto the show before the 2017 Czech legislative election. According to some sources, this was part of an ongoing long-term dispute which the band considered to be censorship.