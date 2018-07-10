Leslie Statham
Leslie Statham (aka Arnold Steck) (18 December 1905 – 28 April 1974) was an English arranger and composer. Statham was born in Solihull. He was initially a soldier in the Welsh Guards regiment of the British Army playing in the Welsh Guards Band, and was occasionally given to performing as a soloist outside of his military career.
