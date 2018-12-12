Patti ScialfaBorn 29 July 1953
Patti Scialfa
Patti Scialfa Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivienne Patricia Scialfa ( SKAL-fə;; born July 29, 1953) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984 and has been married to Bruce Springsteen since 1991. In 2014, Scialfa was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band.
Spanish Dancer
Patti Scialfa
Spanish Dancer
Spanish Dancer
Linda Paloma
Bruce Springsteen
Linda Paloma
Linda Paloma
Stumbling To Bethlehem
Patti Scialfa
Stumbling To Bethlehem
Stumbling To Bethlehem
As Long As I (Can Be With You)
Patti Scialfa
As Long As I (Can Be With You)
As Long As I (Can Be With You)
Rumble Doll
Patti Scialfa
Rumble Doll
Rumble Doll
Valerie
Patti Scialfa
Valerie
Valerie
As Long As I
Patti Scialfa
As Long As I
As Long As I
Play Around
Patti Scialfa
Play Around
Play Around
Run Run Run
Patti Scialfa
Run Run Run
Run Run Run
You Can't Go Back
Patti Scialfa
You Can't Go Back
You Can't Go Back
