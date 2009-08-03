KASMsFormed 2007
2007
KASMs Biography (Wikipedia)
KASMs were a Dalston-based post-punk quartet. The band consisted of Rachel Mary Callaghan (vocals), Scott Walker (guitar/drums), Rory Brattwell - born Attwell - (drums/guitar) and Gemma Fleet (bass guitar). The group formed in late 2007 and signed to Trouble Records in early 2008. Brattwell left the band in April 2010.
Absent Without Leave
Mackerel Sky
Male Bonding
Taxidermy
Bone You
