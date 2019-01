KASMs were a Dalston-based post-punk quartet. The band consisted of Rachel Mary Callaghan (vocals), Scott Walker (guitar/drums), Rory Brattwell - born Attwell - (drums/guitar) and Gemma Fleet (bass guitar). The group formed in late 2007 and signed to Trouble Records in early 2008. Brattwell left the band in April 2010.

