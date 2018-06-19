Henri DemarquetteBorn 1970
Henri Demarquette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0975597-646e-43d6-b7b9-bd4dd097d752
Henri Demarquette Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Demarquette (born 1970) is a French contemporary classical cellist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Henri Demarquette Tracks
Sort by
Mozart-Adagio
Arvo Pärt
Mozart-Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Mozart-Adagio
Last played on
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings: 2nd mvt Andante ma moderato
Johannes Brahms
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings: 2nd mvt Andante ma moderato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sextet no. 1 in B flat major Op.18 for strings: 2nd mvt Andante ma moderato
Last played on
Valse sentimentale, Op 51 No 6
Viktor Kubatsky, Henri Demarquette, Пётр Ильич Чайковский & Boris Berezovsky
Valse sentimentale, Op 51 No 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valse sentimentale, Op 51 No 6
Performer
Last played on
Lontano (from Dances and Laments)
Peter Fribbins, Philippe Graffin & Henri Demarquette
Lontano (from Dances and Laments)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lontano (from Dances and Laments)
Performer
Last played on
Henri Demarquette Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist