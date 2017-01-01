KeokiBorn 23 October 1966
Keoki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f09599cd-912c-45d2-8250-57d18b99ff77
Keoki Biography (Wikipedia)
George Lopez (born October 23, 1966), known by his stage name DJ Keoki or Keoki Franconi, is a Salvadoran-American electronic musician, among other genres, DJ. Born in El Salvador and raised in Hawaii, Keoki began advertising himself as "superstar" shortly after moving to New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keoki Tracks
Sort by
Pass It On
Keoki
Pass It On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ycy2r.jpglink
Pass It On
Last played on
Keoki Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist