Sonny CondellIrish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and graphic artist. Born 1 July 1949
Sonny Condell
1949-07-01
Sonny Condell Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Condell (born 1 July 1949, in Newtownmountkennedy, Ireland) is an Irish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and graphic artist. He is mainly known as a member of the Irish bands Tír na nÓg and Scullion. He released some hits in Ireland as a solo artist like "Down In The City" in 1977 that he covered later with the Belgian singer Micha Marah on her album Voyage in 1998. For some years, Sonny has got his own solo band called Radar, although he still plays with Tír na nÓg and Scullion.
Cooler At the Edge
Sonny Condell
Cooler At the Edge
Cooler At the Edge
Last played on
Philadelphus
Sonny Condell
Philadelphus
Philadelphus
Avondale
Sonny Condell
Avondale
Avondale
Falling Apple Sound
Sonny Condell
Falling Apple Sound
Falling Apple Sound
