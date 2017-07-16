Sonny Condell (born 1 July 1949, in Newtownmountkennedy, Ireland) is an Irish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and graphic artist. He is mainly known as a member of the Irish bands Tír na nÓg and Scullion. He released some hits in Ireland as a solo artist like "Down In The City" in 1977 that he covered later with the Belgian singer Micha Marah on her album Voyage in 1998. For some years, Sonny has got his own solo band called Radar, although he still plays with Tír na nÓg and Scullion.