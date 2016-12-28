Angie Aparo is an American musician and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia.

Aparo began playing in a group called Angie's Hope in the early 1990s before making the decision to go solo. After making that decision, Aparo chose to go out on the road touring with his acoustic guitar in the Southeast. In 1996, he released his first CD Out of the Everywhere, recorded at David Briggs Studio in Nashville, Tennessee with Jim Stabile as engineer. Burnard Tate played drums.

In 1999, with Grammy-winning producer Matt Serletic, Aparo released The American. His single, "Spaceship," hit the radio waves in 2000, and The American also includes his original version of the single "Cry", made popular by Faith Hill and featured on her album of the same name. Many songs from The American are also on a live CD 9Live that was released in 2004, from a performance for Atlanta radio station 99X, also featured on 99X Live X 6. Faith Hill's husband Tim McGraw also covered "Free Man" from The American. It was featured on an iTunes-only soundtrack release for an HBO documentary about the election of Barack Obama. [1]