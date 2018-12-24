The Mike Flowers Pops (also known as MFP, The Pops or The Mike Flowers Pops Orchestra) is a British easy listening band fronted by Mike Flowers (real name: Mike Roberts) and supported by the "Sounds Superb Singers" and "Super Stereo Brass". Formed in 1993, there can be up to fourteen of them on stage at any time, and they are principally known for easy listening or lounge music covers of both 'classic' and contemporary pop music.

The title "MFP" parodies the budget record label Music for Pleasure, also known as MFP, which produced a series of "Hot Hits" cover version albums in the 1960s and 1970s.