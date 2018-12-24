The Mike Flowers PopsFormed 1993
The Mike Flowers Pops
1993
The Mike Flowers Pops Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mike Flowers Pops (also known as MFP, The Pops or The Mike Flowers Pops Orchestra) is a British easy listening band fronted by Mike Flowers (real name: Mike Roberts) and supported by the "Sounds Superb Singers" and "Super Stereo Brass". Formed in 1993, there can be up to fourteen of them on stage at any time, and they are principally known for easy listening or lounge music covers of both 'classic' and contemporary pop music.
The title "MFP" parodies the budget record label Music for Pleasure, also known as MFP, which produced a series of "Hot Hits" cover version albums in the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mike Flowers Pops Tracks
Wonderwall
The Mike Flowers Pops
Wonderwall
Wonderwall
Release Me
The Mike Flowers Pops
Release Me
Release Me
Light My Fire
The Mike Flowers Pops
Light My Fire
Light My Fire
Please Release Me
The Mike Flowers Pops
Please Release Me
Please Release Me
Born Disco; Died Heavy Metal
Cornershop
Born Disco; Died Heavy Metal
Born Disco; Died Heavy Metal
Venus As a Boy
The Mike Flowers Pops
Venus As a Boy
Venus As a Boy
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
The Mike Flowers Pops
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
The Mike Flowers Pops Links
