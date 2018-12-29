Ian BurdgeCellist
Ian Burdge
Ian Burdge Tracks
River Pulse
Nitin Sawhney
Flight
Anoushka Shankar
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Max Richter
Woolf Works: In the Garden
Max Richter
Infra 8
Max Richter
Sunlight
Max Richter
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-10T23:02:51
10
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
