Ramin Djawadi (, Persian: رامین جوادی‎;, born July 19, 1974) is a German-Iranian score composer. Djawadi's score for the 2008 Marvel film Iron Man was nominated for a Grammy Award. He has also scored movies such as Clash of the Titans, Pacific Rim, Warcraft, A Wrinkle in Time, Slender Man and television series including Game of Thrones, Prison Break, Person of Interest, Jack Ryan and Westworld. He won an Emmy Award for the Game of Thrones’ episode "The Dragon and the Wolf".