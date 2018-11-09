Ramin DjawadiBorn 19 July 1974
Ramin Djawadi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1974-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f089f636-6b85-4e0e-a192-0d30ed2b44d1
Ramin Djawadi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramin Djawadi (, Persian: رامین جوادی;, born July 19, 1974) is a German-Iranian score composer. Djawadi's score for the 2008 Marvel film Iron Man was nominated for a Grammy Award. He has also scored movies such as Clash of the Titans, Pacific Rim, Warcraft, A Wrinkle in Time, Slender Man and television series including Game of Thrones, Prison Break, Person of Interest, Jack Ryan and Westworld. He won an Emmy Award for the Game of Thrones’ episode "The Dragon and the Wolf".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ramin Djawadi Tracks
Sort by
Game Of Thrones Theme
Ramin Djawadi
Game Of Thrones Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Game Of Thrones Theme
Last played on
Game of Thrones - Main Title
Ramin Djawadi
Game of Thrones - Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p15w5.jpglink
Game of Thrones - Main Title
Last played on
Exit Music (For A Film)
Ramin Djawadi
Exit Music (For A Film)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paint It Black
Ramin Djawadi
Paint It Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paint It Black
Last played on
This World
Ramin Djawadi
This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This World
Last played on
Pacific Rim (2013): 2500 Tons of Awesome
Ramin Djawadi
Pacific Rim (2013): 2500 Tons of Awesome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pacific Rim (2013): 2500 Tons of Awesome
Orchestra
Last played on
Scorpiox
Ramin Djawadi
Scorpiox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pbfkb.jpglink
Scorpiox
Last played on
Clash of the Titans (2010) - Medusa
Ramin Djawadi
Clash of the Titans (2010) - Medusa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clash of the Titans (2010) - Medusa
Orchestra
Last played on
Finale
Ramin Djawadi
Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale
Last played on
400 Years of Survival
Ramin Djawadi
400 Years of Survival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbyk4.jpglink
400 Years of Survival
Gotta Light
Ramin Djawadi
Gotta Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbyl8.jpglink
Gotta Light
Enough With The Vampires
Ramin Djawadi
Enough With The Vampires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbykw.jpglink
Enough With The Vampires
A Garlicky Omelet
Ramin Djawadi
A Garlicky Omelet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbyk8.jpglink
A Garlicky Omelet
How To Kill A Vampire
Ramin Djawadi
How To Kill A Vampire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbyl9.jpglink
How To Kill A Vampire
We Could Rock This Evil Thing Together
Ramin Djawadi
We Could Rock This Evil Thing Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbym4.jpglink
We Could Rock This Evil Thing Together
I Can Hear You Breathe
Ramin Djawadi
I Can Hear You Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbylh.jpglink
I Can Hear You Breathe
That's A Mighty Big Cross
Ramin Djawadi
That's A Mighty Big Cross
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbyn0.jpglink
That's A Mighty Big Cross
No House, No Invitation
Ramin Djawadi
No House, No Invitation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbyng.jpglink
No House, No Invitation
Is That A Stake?
Ramin Djawadi
Is That A Stake?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbymj.jpglink
Is That A Stake?
Let's Kill Something
Ramin Djawadi
Let's Kill Something
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lfxc5.jpglink
Let's Kill Something
Jerry's Date
Ramin Djawadi
Jerry's Date
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lfx9m.jpglink
Jerry's Date
Go Get The Authorities
Ramin Djawadi
Go Get The Authorities
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lfx79.jpglink
Go Get The Authorities
I'm All Out of Beer
Ramin Djawadi
I'm All Out of Beer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbym8.jpglink
I'm All Out of Beer
A Terrible Vampire Name
Ramin Djawadi
A Terrible Vampire Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbykq.jpglink
A Terrible Vampire Name
There's A Lot of Bad People Out There
Ramin Djawadi
There's A Lot of Bad People Out There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lbym3.jpglink
There's A Lot of Bad People Out There
Welcome To Fright Night
Ramin Djawadi
Welcome To Fright Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lfx3h.jpglink
Welcome To Fright Night
Escape Is Just the Beginning
Ramin Djawadi
Escape Is Just the Beginning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Escape Is Just the Beginning
Last played on
Deploy
Ramin Djawadi
Deploy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deploy
Last played on
Do What You Have to Do
Ramin Djawadi
Do What You Have to Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What You Have to Do
I'll Take It From Here
Ramin Djawadi
I'll Take It From Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Take It From Here
Don't Kill Innocent People
Ramin Djawadi
Don't Kill Innocent People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Kill Innocent People
Kit Up
Ramin Djawadi
Kit Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kit Up
Langa
Ramin Djawadi
Langa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Langa
Last played on
Breaker of Chains
Ramin Djawadi
Breaker of Chains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breaker of Chains
Last played on
Ramin Djawadi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mary Scully on working with Hans Zimmer
-
'Planet Earth is maybe the most amazing thing I've ever been involved in' - Hans Zimmer
-
James Newton Howard
-
Hans Zimmer: "I'm not getting a real day job just yet"
-
Hans Zimmer: The Importance Of A Soundtrack
-
Hans Zimmer: How Important Is The Soundtrack To A Movie?
Back to artist