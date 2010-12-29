Suburban Kids With Biblical NamesFormed December 2003
Suburban Kids With Biblical Names
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f08765e5-70a9-4e43-bae0-987302a598d2
Biography (Wikipedia)
Suburban Kids with Biblical Names is a Swedish twee pop band consisting of Johan Hedberg and Peter Gunnarson. The band was formed in December 2003, in Haninge. Their name comes from a lyric in the song "People" by the Silver Jews.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Seems To Be On My Mind
Suburban Kids With Biblical Names
Seems To Be On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seems To Be On My Mind
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist