The World's Greatest Jazzband
Formed 1968. Disbanded 1978
The World's Greatest Jazzband
1968
Biography (Wikipedia)
The World's Greatest Jazz Band was an all-star jazz ensemble active from 1968 to 1978.
Dick Gibson founded the group at his sixth Jazz Party, an annual event. The group performed mostly Dixieland jazz and recorded extensively. It was co-led by Yank Lawson and Bob Haggart, and did early jazz standards alongside contemporaneous pop songs done in a Dixieland style. Though the group disbanded in 1978, the name was revived several times by Lawson and Haggart for limited engagements.
Tracks
Rosalie
The World's Greatest Jazzband
Rosalie
Rosalie
Strike Up The Band
The World's Greatest Jazzband
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
