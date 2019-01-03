Consortium ClassicumFormed 1966
The Consortium Classicum is a German chamber orchestra.
In the early 1960s the clarinetist Dieter Klöcker founded the Consortium Classicum, a German chamber music ensemble to bring back to life rediscovered musical works. These works use only wind instruments as well as the combination of woodwinds and strings, up to nine players. The members of the ensemble are all soloists, professors from music academies and leaders from first class orchestras, who uphold the ensemble's concept in a very individual and consistent manner.
Consortium Classicum Tracks
Nonet in E flat major, Op 38 (3rd mvt)
Louise Farrenc
Rondino in E flat major, WoO 25
Ludwig van Beethoven
Der Freischütz (Wie? Was? Entsetzen!)
Carl Maria von Weber
Symphony for wind instruments No 1 in E flat major (1st mvt)
Johann Christian Bach
Kommt ein schlanker Bursch gegangen (Der Freischütz)
Carl Maria von Weber
Divertimento in F major, K 213
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in E flat major, K 375 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trübe Augen (Der Freischütz)
Carl Maria von Weber
From Rosamunda
Franz Schubert
Divertimento in B flat major, K 240 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in E flat major, K 375 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony for wind instruments no. 4 (T.285/3`4) in B flat major
Johann Christian Bach
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Und ob die Wolke)
Carl Maria von Weber
Divertimento in B flat major, K 240 (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Freischütz (Schelm! Halt fest)
Carl Maria von Weber
Septet: Adagio (excerpt)
Max Bruch
La grotta di Trofonio (Overture)
Antonio Salieri
Divertimento in E flat major, K 252 (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nonet in E flat major, Op 38 (3rd mvt)
Louise Farrenc
Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E-Flat Major: IV. Rondo. Allegro
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Divertimento in F major, K 213 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Minuetto (Serenade in D minor, Op.44)
Antonín Dvořák
Serenade in B flat major, K 361, 'Gran Partita' (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Parthia in B flat, Hob Deest
Joseph Haydn
Adagio – Allegro, 4th movement from Nonet in E-flat major, Op.38
Louise Farrenc
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Schau der Herr mich an als König)
Carl Maria von Weber
Serenade in B flat major, K 361, 'Gran Partita' (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Overture to Der Freischutz, arr. for wind ensemble
Weber & Consortium Classicum
Der Freischütz Selection for Wind (Bauern-Marsch)
Carl Maria von Weber
