Merry ClaytonBorn 25 December 1948
Merry Clayton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gl064.jpg
1948-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f086b523-e6eb-4159-8705-e408cae53170
Merry Clayton Biography (Wikipedia)
Merry Clayton (born December 25, 1948) is an American soul and gospel singer and an actress. She provided a number of backing vocal tracks for major performing artists in the 1960s, most notably in her duet with Mick Jagger on the Rolling Stones song "Gimme Shelter." Clayton is featured in 20 Feet from Stardom, the Oscar-winning documentary about background singers and their contributions to the music industry. In 2013, she released The Best of Merry Clayton, a compilation of her favorite songs.
Southern Man
Southern Man
Southern Man
Yes
Yes
Yes
Gimme Shelter
Gimme Shelter
Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow
Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow
Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow
Grandma's Hands (Scrimshire Edit)
Grandma's Hands (Scrimshire Edit)
Performance
Performance
Performance
I've Got Life
I've Got Life
I've Got Life
Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow (Scrimshire Edit)
Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow (Scrimshire Edit)
Southern Man (Scrimshire Edit)
Southern Man (Scrimshire Edit)
Southern Man (Scrimshire Edit)
A Song For You
A Song For You
A Song For You
Grandma's Hands
Grandma's Hands
Grandma's Hands
