Josephine and The ArtizansFormed 20 August 2012
Josephine and The Artizans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p055vsxz.jpg
2012-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f086ae0e-2cf4-4a67-961e-f1bdafbc0d23
Tracks
Sort by
Vitae
Josephine and The Artizans
Vitae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Vitae
Last played on
If you want peace
Josephine and The Artizans
If you want peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
One Night One Life
Josephine and The Artizans
One Night One Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
One Night One Life
Last played on
One Night
Josephine and The Artizans
One Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Stay
Josephine and The Artizans
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
The Point Of No Return
Josephine and The Artizans
The Point Of No Return
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Habanera
Josephine and The Artizans
Habanera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Habanera
Last played on
Dies Irae
Josephine and The Artizans
Dies Irae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Dies Irae
Last played on
Let Me Go
Josephine and The Artizans
Let Me Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Let Me Go
Last played on
Lachrymosa
Josephine and The Artizans
Lachrymosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Lachrymosa
Last played on
Prioritize (Live)
Josephine and The Artizans
Prioritize (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Identity
Josephine and The Artizans
Identity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vsxz.jpglink
Artist Links
Back to artist