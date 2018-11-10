Kon KanFormed 1988. Disbanded 2007
Kon Kan
1988
Kon Kan Biography (Wikipedia)
Kon Kan is a Canadian synthpop project conceived and formed in 1988 by Barry Harris in Toronto, Ontario. Kon Kan were awarded a 1990 Juno for the song "I Beg Your Pardon" and nominated for a 1991 Juno Award for the single "Puss N' Boots/These Boots Are Made for Walkin'".
Kon Kan Tracks
