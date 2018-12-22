Sam Paganini
Sam Paganini is a DJ and producer from Treviso, Veneto, Italy. His 1997 song, "Zoe", made #47 on the UK Singles Chart. He has since released many singles and EPs under his given name, including the very successful Body to Body EP on Cocoon Recordings. In 2014, Sam released his debut album, Satellite, on Drumcode Records. The album was received very well, and one of the tracks from the album, "Rave," remained in the Beatport Techno Top 10 for six months, and has remained in the Techno Top 100 for a year as of September 2015.
