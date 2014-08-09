Drive By was a New Jersey based music group that has been touring nationally and internationally since 2004 after the release of their debut album I Hate Every Day Without You Kid... After three years of touring in support of the album, they released a new record, title A Delicate Situation, on April 8, 2008. Delicate Situation reached #26 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Lead Singer/Guitar player Todd Price has covered for Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance on several tours. The band is signed to Riot Squad Records and Riot Squad Management, a management company that also works with My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Endless Hallway and Fever Club.

Drive By has been covered in notable press formats such as Spin magazine, and opened for My Chemical Romance and Billy Talent on My Chemical Romance's 2008 North American Tour. The group split in the middle of 2010.