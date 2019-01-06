Haley Heynderickx is an American singer-songwriter from Portland, Oregon. She released her debut EP, Fish Eyes, in 2016. In March 2018 she released her first full-length recording, I Need to Start a Garden, on Mama Bird Recording Co. The album received positive reviews, including a 7.3 rating from Pitchfork, while NPR Music wrote that the album "captivates" and Uproxx called it "an utterly brilliant folk debut". In January 2018, she was named an "Artist to Watch" by Stereogum.

Heynderickx comes from a Filipino-American family and grew up near Portland, where she learned to sing in church. Her music features a fingerstyle acoustic guitar technique inspired by Leo Kottke and John Fahey along with introspective lyrics punctuated with "well-timed levity".