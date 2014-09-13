Stephen EndelmanBorn 18 August 1962
Stephen Endelman
1962-08-18
Stephen Endelman Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Endelman is a British born classical composer and conductor. He is best known for his soundtracks including The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995), Ed (1996), City of Industry (1997), Finding Graceland (1998), The Proposition (1998), Jawbreaker (1999), Evelyn (2002), Home of the Brave (2006) and Redbelt (2008). He wrote the Grammy nominated score for De-Lovely (2004) and the incidental music for the Rose Center for Earth and Space at The American Museum of Natural History.
Cole Porter
Stephen Endelman Links
