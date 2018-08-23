Revl9n
Revl9n is a female-fronted electropop band from Sweden. Their releases include the 2006 album "Revl9n" (published by Because / Wagram Music), which includes the videos for the singles "Someone Like You", "Walking Machine" and "United" as bonus content. The single "Walking Machine" features remixes by Hot Chip and SebastiAn.
