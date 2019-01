Revl9n is a female-fronted electropop band from Sweden. Their releases include the 2006 album "Revl9n" (published by Because / Wagram Music), which includes the videos for the singles "Someone Like You", "Walking Machine" and "United" as bonus content. The single "Walking Machine" features remixes by Hot Chip and SebastiAn.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia