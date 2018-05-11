Brooks SmithPiano. Born 19 August 1912. Died 31 October 2000
Brooks Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1912-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f07c351d-a8d9-4b27-9251-02408ea4fce9
Cortege
Lili Boulanger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Scherzo-Tarentelle
Henryk Wieniawski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb3v.jpglink
Incidental music to Much Ado About Nothing: Scene in the Garden
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
An einsamer Quelle, Op 9 No 2
Richard Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Caprice-valse, Op. 7
Henryk Wieniawski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb3v.jpglink
Nocturne (Belshazzar's Feast)
Brooks Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04kmfhx.jpglink
Chanson Louis XIII and Pavane, in the style of Couperin
Brooks Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Nocturne, Op. 51 No. 3 (feat. Jascha Heifetz & Brooks Smith)
Jean Sibelius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
