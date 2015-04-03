Marco BorsatoBorn 21 December 1966
Marco Borsato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f07b0d13-ef03-4537-a5b4-9474e71a578f
Marco Borsato Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Roberto Borsato (born 21 December 1966) is a Dutch singer. Born in Alkmaar, North Holland, he started performing in Italian before switching to Dutch in 1994. He has consistently been one of the most successful and biggest grossing artists in the Netherlands for the past twenty years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marco Borsato Tracks
Sort by
Vrij Zijn
Marco Borsato
Vrij Zijn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vrij Zijn
Last played on
Marco Borsato Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist