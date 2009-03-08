Karl Hinds is a British rapper and producer within the British hip hop scene. Since pursuing his musical interest from age 15, Hinds had ventured into setting up his own label, Assassin Records. Although intentions were to break through the hip hop scene, Hinds developed a craft in a style of dance music known as jungle to accommodate the genre at date.

"Roughneck Sister Sue", the first official single released in 1993 which is credited under the name of R.A.W, was an underground success but proved to be a steep learning curve for Hinds on how to structure the label's expenditure and profits. Following singles included "Cock Out & Ride", "Feelin (Gal A Fuss)/Zero" and by the time Hinds had produced and released the fourth single, the label had been established as a drum & bass record label, which led him into perfecting this brand and subsequently released 20 singles through Assassin Records all under different alliances.

Whilst building his empire and reclaiming successful hits within the dance genres, Hinds decided to broaden his music horizons with a sister label, Ill Flava Records, where he focused on hip hop. In 2000, the record "Don Gramma" earned Hinds UKHH award nominations for 'Best Newcomer', 'Best Single 2001' and won the award for 'Best Video' of that year.[citation needed] Like many great producers, Hinds had created a unique sound that distinguishes him as an artist and producer, where he began to challenge the convention sound of UK hip hop.