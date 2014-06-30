Glen CheckFormed 2011
Glen Check (Hangul: 글렌체크) is a South Korean indie band, consisting of singer and guitarist Kim June-one, and bassist and synthesizer player Kang Hyuk-jun. They debuted in 2011 with the EP Disco Elevator, and released their first full-length album, Haute Couture, in 2012.
