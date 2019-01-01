Soni PablaBorn 29 June 1976. Died 14 October 2006
Soni Pabla
1976-06-29
Soni Pabla Biography
Soni Pabla Biography (Wikipedia)
Soni Pabla (29 June 1976 – 14 October 2006) was an Indian-born musician who wrote and sang Punjabi songs. He died on 14 October 2006 at the age of 30.
Soni Pabla Tracks
Gal Dil Di
Gal Dil Di
Gal Dil Di
Boli Pani (Summer Jam Mix)
Boli Pani (Summer Jam Mix)
Boli Pani (Summer Jam Mix)
Dil Tera
Dil Tera
Dil Tera
Naseebo
Naseebo
Naseebo
Boli Pani (feat. Soni Pabla)
Boli Pani (feat. Soni Pabla)
Boli Pani (feat. Soni Pabla)
Boli Penieh
Boli Penieh
Boli Penieh
