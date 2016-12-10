MísiaPortuguese fado singer. Born 18 June 1955
Mísia
1955-06-18
Mísia (born Susana Maria Alfonso de Aguiar, in 1955 in Porto, Portugal) is a Portuguese fado singer. Mísia is a polyglot. Despite singing mostly fado, she has sung some of her themes in Spanish, French, Catalan, English, and even Japanese.[citation needed]
O Manto Da Rainha
