Dominik Wörner
Born 1970
Dominik Wörner
1970
Dominik Wörner Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominik Wörner (born 1970) is a German classical bass singer in concert, Lied and opera. He is a specialist in Baroque music, especially works by Bach, but is open to music of other eras including contemporary music.
Dominik Wörner Tracks
Der blutige und sterbende Jesus (Passion Oratorio)
Reinhard Keiser
Der blutige und sterbende Jesus (Passion Oratorio)
Der blutige und sterbende Jesus (Passion Oratorio)
Choir
Last played on
Choir
Last played on
Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir
Johann Sebastian Bach
Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir
Herr Gott, dich loben alle wir
Ensemble
Last played on
Matthauspassion Bwv.244 - Extracts
Johann Sebastian Bach
Matthauspassion Bwv.244 - Extracts
Matthauspassion Bwv.244 - Extracts
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-23T23:56:54
23
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
