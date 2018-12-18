Alia BhattBorn 15 March 1993
Alia Bhatt
1993-03-15
Alia Bhatt Biography (BBC)
Alia made her acting debut with Karan Johar's romantic comedy Student of the Year (2012), a box office success. She subsequently garnered praise for her performances in Imtiaz Ali's road movie Highway (2014) and the highly successful romantic comedy 2 States (2014).
Alia Bhatt Performances & Interviews
Alia Bhatt Tracks
Ikk Kudi (Club Mix)
Humsafar (Alia Bhatt version)
Samjhawan (Unplugged)
