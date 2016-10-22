David Porter (born November 21, 1941) is an American record producer, songwriter, singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Porter was a 2005 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, with catalog sales exceeding 300 million units. In 2015, Rolling Stone listed him among the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. He is best known for songwriting, having written Sam & Dave's "Soul Man" (1968 Grammy winner), Mariah Carey's "Dreamlover" (1993 Grammy winner), Will Smith's "Gettin' Jiggy wit It" (1999 Grammy winner), and Sam & Dave's "Hold On, I'm Comin'".

He is also the founder of the Memphis-based Consortium MMT, a nonprofit organization seeking to develop the music industry in Memphis.

Porter has over 1700 songwriter and composer credits for a range of artists, including Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Celine Dion, Otis Redding, Drake, ZZ Top, Tom Jones, Ted Nugent, Bonnie Raitt, Wu-Tang Clan, Eminem, Patsy Cline, Albert King and Eurythmics.