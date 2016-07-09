One BombFormed 10 February 2012
One Bomb
2012-02-10
One Bomb Tracks
Making Me Wait (feat. Harleigh Blu)
Featured Artist
Wishing
Last played on
Never Give Up
Last played on
You Are The Light (feat. Wreh-Asha)
Good Times Roll (feat. George Copeland)
Remix Artist
You Are The light
Last played on
Voodoo
Last played on
Good Times Roll
Performer
Last played on
Do You Really Want Me
Voodoo
Performer
Swimming Pools (Glastonbury 2014)
Last played on
Safe
Performer
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28T23:35:24
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
One Bomb Links
