Blind John DavisBorn 7 December 1913. Died 12 October 1985
1913-12-07
Blind John Davis (December 7, 1913 – October 12, 1985) was an American blues and boogie-woogie pianist and singer. He is best remembered for his recordings, including "A Little Every Day" and "Everybody's Boogie".
Hometown Blues
Pine-Top Boogie
No Mail Today
How Long Blues
Born to Lose
