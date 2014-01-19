Master Musicians of JoujoukaLed by Mohammed Hamri. Formed 1950
Master Musicians of Joujouka
1950
Biography (Wikipedia)
Master Musicians of Joujouka are Jbala Sufi trance musicians most famous for their connections with the Beat Generation and the Rolling Stones founder Brian Jones These musicians hail from the village of Jajouka or Zahjouka near Ksar-el-Kebir in the Ahl Srif mountain range of the southern Rif Mountains in northern Morocco.
Untitled
Master Musicians of Joujouka
Untitled
Untitled
Lah'n Tarheeb
Master Musicians of Joujouka
Lah'n Tarheeb
Lah'n Tarheeb
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T23:28:50
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
