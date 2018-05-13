Young GreatnessRapper Theodore Jones. Born 19 September 1984. Died 29 October 2018
Young Greatness
1984-09-19
Young Greatness Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Jones (September 19, 1984 – October 29, 2018), better known by his stage name Young Greatness, was an American rapper best known for his 2015 single "Moolah", which peaked at number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was shot and killed in 2018.
Young Greatness Tracks
Moolah Vs Kontrol
Moolah
We Rollin
Moolah (YK Jersey Club Remix)
Moolah (1XSS)
Rollie On My Wrist (feat. Meek Mill)
