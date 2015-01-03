Bigod 20German EBM/techno band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1994
Bigod 20
1988
Bigod 20 Biography (Wikipedia)
Bigod 20 was a German EBM/Techno band which was formed in 1988 by music producers Andreas Tomalla (a.k.a. Talla 2XLC and formerly of the band Moskwa TV) and Markus Nikolai (a.k.a. Jallokin).
Bigod 20 Tracks
The Bog
Last played on
