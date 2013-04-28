Rosa Lee HillBorn 25 September 1910. Died 2 October 1968
1910-09-25
Rosa Lee Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa Lee Hill (September 25, 1910 – October 22, 1968) was an American blues musician. She was born Rosa Lee Beeland in Como, Mississippi, United States.
Pork & Beans
Pork & Beans
