Fay HieldBorn 4 February 1978
Fay Hield
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01nmztk.jpg
1978-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0629acc-08be-434e-971e-b9e4c502df5f
Fay Hield Biography (Wikipedia)
Fay Hield is a traditional English folk singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fay Hield Tracks
Sort by
The Weaver's Daughter
Andy Cutting
The Weaver's Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383sqt.jpglink
The Weaver's Daughter
Last played on
Pretty Nancy
Andy Cutting
Pretty Nancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383sqt.jpglink
Pretty Nancy
Last played on
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Fay Hield
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Last played on
The Briar and the Rose
Fay Hield
The Briar and the Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
The Briar and the Rose
Grey Goose and Gander
Fay Hield
Grey Goose and Gander
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Grey Goose and Gander
It hails it Rains
Fay Hield
It hails it Rains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
It hails it Rains
Hag in the Beck
Fay Hield
Hag in the Beck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Hag in the Beck
Weaver's Daughter
Fay Hield
Weaver's Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Weaver's Daughter
Old Adam
Fay Hield
Old Adam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Old Adam
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Linden Lea
Ensemble
Last played on
Green Gravel
Fay Hield
Green Gravel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Green Gravel
Last played on
Jack Orion
Fay Hield
Jack Orion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Jack Orion
Last played on
Queen Eleanor's Confession
Fay Hield
Queen Eleanor's Confession
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Green Gravel
Fay Hield and the Hurricane Party
Green Gravel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Gravel
Performer
Last played on
Long Time Ago
Fay Hield
Long Time Ago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Long Time Ago
Last played on
Katie Catch
Fay Hield
Katie Catch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Katie Catch
Last played on
Jacob's Well
Jon Boden
Jacob's Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxtw.jpglink
Jacob's Well
Last played on
The Hunt's Up
Fay Hield
The Hunt's Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
The Hunt's Up
Last played on
Willow Glen
Fay Hield
Willow Glen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Willow Glen
Last played on
Wicked Serpent
Fay Hield
Wicked Serpent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Wicked Serpent
Last played on
Two Brothers
Fay Hield
Two Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Two Brothers
Last played on
To Shorten Winter’s Sadness
Sharron Kraus
To Shorten Winter’s Sadness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
To Shorten Winter’s Sadness
Last played on
The Lover's Ghost
Jon Boden
The Lover's Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxtw.jpglink
The Lover's Ghost
Last played on
The Servant Man (feat. Robert Harbron, Nancy Kerr & Sam Sweeney)
Fay Hield
The Servant Man (feat. Robert Harbron, Nancy Kerr & Sam Sweeney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
The Servant Man (feat. Robert Harbron, Nancy Kerr & Sam Sweeney)
Last played on
The Lover's Ghost
Fay Hield
The Lover's Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
The Lover's Ghost
Last played on
Pretty Nancy
Fay Hield
Pretty Nancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Pretty Nancy
Last played on
The Parson's Gate
Fay Hield
The Parson's Gate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
The Parson's Gate
Last played on
Wicked Serpent
Fay Hield
Wicked Serpent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Wicked Serpent
Last played on
The Old 'Arris Mill
Fay Hield
The Old 'Arris Mill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
The Old 'Arris Mill
Last played on
Henry
Fay Hield
Henry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Henry
Looking Glass
Fay Hield
Looking Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
Looking Glass
King Henry
Fay Hield
King Henry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nmztk.jpglink
King Henry
Playlists featuring Fay Hield
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24mxj/acts/aw96v2
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T23:20:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvxqf.jpg
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
Fay Hield Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist